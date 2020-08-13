Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center Set For Weekend Of Motorsports

Motorsports fans are excited about a big weekend of racing, coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center, Friday-Sunday, August 21-23. Friday and Saturday action features racing of the two-wheeled variety with American Flat Track followed by the return of the Hoosier Hundred for USAC Silver Crown on Sunday.

Plans to resurface the racetrack had originally seen the historic venue fall off the American Flat Track schedule, but upon learning that the track’s original surface remained intact, America’s Original Extreme Sport will return to the Indy Mile for the first time since 2015 for a two-day doubleheader event.

The Hoosier 100 on Sunday will be the 65th running of the storied event. The USAC Silver Crown Series fans were distraught last year when it looked as if they were seeing their final event at the fairgrounds. Due to the uncertainty of live racing in the current conditions, this last-minute announcement elated fans with an opportunity to return.

The events will be held with strict adherence to a 25% limit on attendance and sanitation protocol in accordance with the CDC and state and local policies. Attendees are required to wear masks upon entry and masks will be provided at the pre-entry medical screening checkpoint..

Tickets for the American Flat Track Friday and Saturday events are available at store.americanflattrack.com. Tickets for Sunday’s Hoosier 100 are available at www.usactickets.com.

Track Enterprises PR