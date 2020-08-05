Nature trail at Michigan International Speedway to be renamed in honor of 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson will be remembered for many things following his final full-time season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver in 2020. Undoubtedly, tying a NASCAR record with seven Cup Series championships is at the top of that list. In addition to his on-track prowess, Johnson made physical fitness a huge part of the NASCAR regimen, as evidenced by his affinity for biking and running. This included his running of the 2019 Boston Marathon, in which he clocked a time of 3:09:07.

That legacy will be honored at Michigan International Speedway, as the nature trail that exists in the Graves Family Campground will permanently be renamed the “Jimmie Johnson Nature Trail.” The area is one of the main campgrounds on property and it’s where family camping takes place. For non-race time, Adrian College uses that trail for many of its youth-based programs.

“Fitness is high priority to me and to have this trail in my name means a lot,” Johnson said. “Fans for generations to come will be able to enjoy ‘Pure Michigan’ and experience the race track at the same time. I have always loved the area, fishing close by with my girls and cycling on Saturdays during race weekends. I am very thankful to the folks at Michigan for this thoughtful honor.”

“Jimmie Johnson is emblematic of everything that is great about our sport,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “He won an awful lot in his storied career, and did it with a tremendous amount of class and dignity. He also was a key figure in incorporating physical fitness into our sport, and changing the way drivers are viewed. On behalf of everyone at MIS, we wish him and his family all the best in his life after NASCAR.”

MIS PR