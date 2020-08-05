Speedway Motorsports Cooks Up Summer Fun with Nexgrill Promotion

In the midst of a global pandemic, entertainment venues across the country have worked tirelessly to find creative, innovative ways to reach and engage sports enthusiasts. In partnership with Nexgrill Industries, one of the world’s largest grill manufacturers, Speedway Motorsports led the way with a first-of-its-kind virtual activation to drive brand awareness, engage and encourage fans to tune in to the excitement of NASCAR’s racing.

Combining the collective reach of all eight Speedway Motorsports subsidiary owned venues, the initiative drove brand awareness through a series of “Watch-and-Win” promotions that encouraged fans to predict the winner of one of six NASCAR Cup Series races throughout May and June. Fans who correctly guessed were entered for a chance to win a Nexgrill premium grill and other prizes. The partnership was fueled though Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, e-mail and track websites.

In addition to expanding fan engagement and brand awareness, the unique partnership helped drive NASCAR’s strong television ratings through the summer.

“Speedway Motorsports is proud to work with forward-thinking and passionate partners like Nexgrill who are willing to bring imaginative ideas to life during these challenging times,” said Geoff Ulrich, Senior Vice President of Consumer Strategy at Speedway Motorsports. “Like Speedway Motorsports, Nexgrill puts their fans and consumers at the forefront of decision-making and activations like the ‘Watch-and-Win’ promotion show that they are always working to deliver a first-rate experience to those fans.”

“Nexgrill’s passion is to bring the family and friends together in the backyard, at track or wherever fans are seeking a great grilling experience,” said Jim White, Senior Vice President of Nexgrill. “Our moto – Everyone’s Invited – has been challenged with the need for social distancing, but with creative partners like Speedway Motorsports, we found some innovative ways to engage fans and consumers.

With the unmatched creativity and execution of this inaugural partnership, executives from both Speedway Motorsports and Nexgrill are eager to see what they can do to engage fans during the NASCAR playoffs. Keep you motor running and stay tuned to Nexgrill and Speedway Motorsports, social media channels for future promotions.

SMLLC PR