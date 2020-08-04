Exciting summer of micro racing at Delta Speedway continues on Saturday

The championship picture has begun to come into focus, while new faces continue to find their way to victory lane, as Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union hits the halfway point of its 2020 season. Saturday’s action includes the fifth points race for the Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprint competitors at the 1/7th mile dirt oval in Stockton.



The speedway located at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds continues to be closed to spectators with COVID-19 guidelines in affect. All attendees must be attending with a race team, with each team limited to ten people per car. A COVID waiver is mandatory for everyone who enters the facility. More information can be found at www.DeltaSpeedwayStockton.com



Battling for the $1000 track championships has intensified across the board, but most notably in the Jr. Sprints division. The speedway’s youngest drivers are in a dead heat with 2019 champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta and Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps tied atop the order. Each driver has won twice this season in the 20-lap main events. 2019 series runner-up Kyle Fernandez ranks third ahead of Brody Rubio and Kellan Harper. A guaranteed $200 will be rewarded to Saturday’s winner.



The next youngest drivers at Delta Speedway race in the Restricted division. Fresno’s Mattix Salmon leads the way but faces pressure from Pleasanthill’s Colin Kirby. Kirby broke through for his first 25-lap Restricted victory two weeks ago and only trails Salmon by 17 markers.



Brandon Riveira of Tracy sits only 20 points out of first place ahead of former Jr. Sprint champion Isabel Barnes of Brentwood. Reilee Phillips of Fresno rounds out a tightly wound top-five with only 25 points spread among them. These future stars of dirt racing battle for a minimum of $300 to win each Saturday night.



2019 Non-Wing and Super 600 track champion Caden Sarale of Stockton looks well on his way to challenging for a sweep in 2020 as well. On the Non-Wing side of the sport, Sarale has only one victory this year but a perfect four-for-four top-five finishes. That consistency has propelled the son of BCRA champion John Sarale to a 72-point lead over 2018 Non-Wing title holder Tj Smith of Fresno.



Sage Bordenave has moved over to the wingless division and advanced to third in the standings. 2016 double track champion Brandon Carey of Ripon and Johnathan Henry round out the top-five. Oregon’s Austin Torgerson won his first Delta Non-Wing feature in the last round as well. Saturday’s Non-Wing feature pays $500 to win and will be for 30-laps.



Super 600 is a closer championship battle as the winged warriors prepare for their own $500 to win, 30-lap contest. Sarale leads by just 13 points over 2014 track champion and 2020 Treva Parks award winner Travis Labat of Livermore. Raio Salmon continues her streak of top-three points performances from third with Rickey Sanders emerging fourth after his breakthrough win a few weeks ago. 2018 champion Nikko Panella ranks fifth with a win on July 25th to his credit.



Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm and hot laps to follow. Come hungry as Royce Farms will be serving up their legendary race track BBQ for this competitor-only event.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at www.deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union thanks Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Hoosier Racing Tire, Starr Property Management, Performance Electronics, Genova Bakery, Bruno's Peppers, Motion Media, and Panella Trucking for their support.

Delta Speedway PR