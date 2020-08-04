Homestead-Miami Speedway to Host "Give Back at the Track" August 22

One of Homestead-Miami Speedway’s most popular philanthropic events will be returning on Saturday, August 22, hosting “Give Back at the Track,” an event that gives guests the rare opportunity to drive around the 1.5-mile oval in their own, personal vehicle – and all for a good cause.

From 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., drivers can experience first-hand the picturesque setting of Homestead-Miami Speedway and its unique progressive banking as they run laps around the track that has seen so many historical moments in NASCAR annals. Guests can take their street-legal vehicles around the oval following behind the official Homestead-Miami Speedway pace car, a Ford Mustang Shelby. Three different packages are available, and participants can purchase as many as they would like. Both credit cards and cash will be accepted.

3 laps: $25

6 laps : $45

10 laps: $80

Proceeds from the event will benefit Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable outreach program, “Driving for a Cause,” a donor-advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation.

Guests who wish to participate should enter the infield through Gate 18, off Palm Drive.

In addition, the following are guidelines that will be in place for the event:

· All vehicles must be street-legal

· A valid driver’s license must be presented to drive

· Drivers younger than 18 must be accompanied by, and drive with, an adult

· Everyone who enters the track will be subject to a COVID-19 screening process prior to entry

· Face coverings will be required for the screening process and ticket purchase, but not to drive

· Motorcycles are not permitted

· For the safety of everyone who comes through the gates, all participants must remain in their vehicles at all times

Local car clubs are invited to attend the event for a group rate. Car clubs will receive a set amount of laps on the track. Please contact Clayton Juel at (305) 230-5209 or [email protected] com for more details.

For more information on Give Back at the Track, please visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com

Homestead Miami Speedway PR