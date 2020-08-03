Von Dorhen and Brian Hirthler lead NASCAR track point standings at Grandview Speedway

Ten time NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modified division point leader Craig Von Dohren, looking to become the first 11-time champion, sits in the number two spot in the Modified standings helped by a strong second place finish in Saturday night’s 50th Annual Forrest Rogers Memorial. Von Dohren finished second to Brett Kressley who took the victory and the $10,000 first place money. With 1594 counters Von Dohren has a 67 point edge over second place Doug Manmiller who is looking to earn his first track title.

In the exciting NASCAR T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman division Brian Hirthler holds a slim 33 point lead over Brad Arnold with 1195 tallies.

Holding third spot in the Modified point chase, part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, is veteran Jared Umbenhauer with 1424 points. In fourth spot is multi-time champion Duane Howard who has earned 1374 counters. And rounding out the top five is another 10 time champion Jeff Strunk who has tallied 1313 points. There have been 44 drivers earn points after six point events being run. Interesting to note is that Von Dohren is the only feature winner in the top five standings.

Veteran racer Ryan Beltz is third in the Sportsman standings with 1109 tallies followed by Jack Butler with 1093 and Chris Esposito at 1080. Top five are separated by just 115 points. A total of 48 drivers have earned points in the NASCAR T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman.

The chase for the Grandview NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships continues next Saturday, August 8, with the T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman in action. A full slate of qualifying events leads up to a 30-lap feature for the Modifieds and 25-laps for the Sportsman. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing action at 7:30 p.m. Adult admission is just $15 while youngsters 12 admitted FREE.

On August 15th there will be another of the popular tripleheader shows when the Outlaw Vintage Racers join the Modifieds and Sportsman. Adults will again be charged just $15 while youngsters under 12 get to see all the action for free.

Check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com for more info.

Grandview Speedway PR