Jimmie Johnson Receives Rare Colonial Musket; 5K Running Trail Named in His Honor Ahead of His Final Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

New Hampshire Motor Speedway honored the career and legacy of Jimmie Johnson as he prepares for his final Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race at “The Magic Mile” as a full-time Cup Series driver on Sunday. NHMS Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath presented the veteran driver with a custom-designed musket and dedicated a new 5K running trail around New Hampshire Motor Speedway named in Johnson’s honor.

“Jimmie’s impact on our sport, including his three wins here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, are truly immeasurable,” said David McGrath. “As he prepares for his final run at ‘The Magic Mile’ today, we hope these gifts serve as a sign – both to Jimmie and the many race fans who will enjoy our new 5K course for years to come – of how impactful his career has been both on and off the track.”

The commemorative musket represents the type of flintlock firearm that militiamen from all over New England carried during the siege of Boston on April 19, 1775. Handcrafted by Edwin Parry of Black Hart Long Arms out of Eastford, Conn., the musket replicates the English style of the 1770s. Made in New England of American cherry, the musket measures 41 inches in length and features a 20-gauge round barrel, engraved round-faced English lock, brass mounts and a silver commemorative plaque. The musket came with a traditional trifold hat.

In addition, speedway officials unveiled the new Jimmie Johnson 5k Way, a trail dedicated to the three-time New Hampshire Motor Speedway winner and avid runner. The route, which winds throughout the speedway’s property, is designed for walkers or joggers to use during race weekends and throughout the year. The 5k start/finish line is decorated with “48” and “JJ” in blue and yellow, a nod to Johnson’s participation in the 2019 Boston Marathon.

“I knew that coming to these tracks for a final time, there would be some great opportunities to celebrate, which I was excited about, but with what COVID has thrown at us, it’s been a wild and weird year for all of us,” Johnson said. “This is really special. When I saw what was being proposed, I smiled because of all the time I’ve spent out here training and getting ready, really enjoying this climate and this beautiful countryside. And there’s always a place in the man room for a cool musket. I have a few guns that I’ve collected from Texas Motor Speedway, and this is the first official musket I have, so I’m excited about that.”

Green flag is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, with coverage starting on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. and on Sirius XM NASCAR radio and the Performance Racing Network radio affiliates at 2 p.m.

