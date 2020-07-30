All American Speedway returns this weekend with live streaming coverage

Racing returns to Roseville on Saturday night with round one of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at the All American Speedway. The events will be closed to spectators and streamed live on All American Speedway TV. NASCAR Late Models, Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, and Bandolero/Mini Cups will begin their drive for 2020 track championships.



Race fans can visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV to purchase their live viewing pass for $19.99 in high definition. The pass is also good for 30 days after the event to view it on demand.



The 66th season of stock car racing in Roseville includes events on August 1, August 15, August 29, September 12, September 26, and the October Classic on October 10. Touring stock car racing includes the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour on both August 15 and September 26 along with the ARCA Menards Series West on October 10.



The NASCAR Late Model competition will see drivers racing for state and national titles with ARCA Menards Series West rookies Gracie Trotter and Holley Hollan joining the division to gain additional stock car experience against the best in the west.



Awards up for grabs include the NASCAR championship points fund with over $15,000 in cash and prizes. The points fund includes $3,500 to the Div. 1 Late Model champion, $1,000 to the Div. II Limited Modified champion, $700 to the Div. III Super Stock champion, and $500 to the Div. IV F4 champion. The full points fund is available at the end of this release.



Competition Carburetion will offer “Send-It” cash bonuses this weekend with Late Models (second twin), Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds, Jr. Late Models, and Super Stocks each racing for $125, $75, and $50 for the top-three finishers. Fastest lap cash will also be offered with $50 going to the fastest car in each of those divisions. American Racer West will award a tire to a randomly selected driver at each event. Hunt’s Race World and K&N Filters are also offering contingency bonuses.



NASCAR licenses will be required. Friday practice will be $100 per car and driver registration with $40 for other pit passes. Registration for Friday practice closes at 5pm on Thursday. On Saturday, pit passes will be $40 for NASCAR members and $50 for non-members.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Jaws Gear & Axle, and JM Environmental for making this season possible. Companies interested in supporting these events can contact All American Speedway at (916) 786-2025. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.



Drivers will be required to fill out a COVID-19 waiver and questionnaire. All forms are available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Friday night practice will see gates open at 4:00 pm with the track hot from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at 11:30 am with practice beginning at 1 pm. Opening ceremonies will be at 5:00 pm with main events to follow.



2020 All American Speedway NASCAR Weekly Schedule

Subject to Change



Saturday, August 1 – NASCAR Racing - Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, August 15 – SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour + NASCAR Racing- Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, August 29 – NASCAR Racing - Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, September 12 – Tribute to Heroes - Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, September 26 – SRL Southwest Tour + NASCAR Racing Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, October 10 – OCTOBER CLASSIC NAPA AUTO PARTS/Toyota 150 ARCA Menards Series West + Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup



NASCAR Weekly Cash Points Fund:

Late Models - $3,500 - $2,000 - $1,200 - $1,000 - $800

Limited Mods - $1,000 - $800 - $500 - $400 - $300

Super Stocks - $700 - $400 - $350 - $300 - $250

F4s - $500 - $325 - $225 - $200

AAS PR