Bill Self to serve as grand marshal of Kansas Lottery 250 at Kansas Speedway Saturday

One of the most successful college basketball coaches in Big 12 Conference history will take center stage prior to the running of the Kansas Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway this Saturday, July 25.

Bill Self, the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Kansas the past 17 years, will be the virtual Grand Marshal for the race, which starts at 4:00 pm, CT and will be televised live on NBCSN. In that role, Self will deliver the most famous words in motorsports, “Drivers, Start Your Engines,” prior to the 250-mile race.



“Bill Self is an icon both in the state of Kansas and the college basketball world,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “It is a privilege to have him ‘tip-off’ our Kansas Lottery 250 Xfinity race.”

In his 17 seasons as Kansas’ head coach, Self has guided the Jayhawks to a record of 501-109, including an astounding mark of 202-11 at Allen Field House. He has guided Kansas to 15 Big 12 regular season championships, three Final Four appearances and a national championship in the 2007-08 season. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September 2017.

Racing continues with doubleheaders on both Friday and Saturday at Kansas Speedway, consisting of the following:

Friday, July 24 : NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 6:00 pm (FS1)

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (200 miles)

Friday, July 24 : ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150 (150 miles) 9:00 pm (FS1)

Saturday, July 25: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series e.p.t. 200 TM (200 miles) 12:30 pm (FS1)

Saturday, July 25: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250 (250 miles) 4:00 pm (NBCSN)

Times are CT

