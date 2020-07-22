Richmond Raceway to Host Track Laps for Charity Presented by Sheetz on Saturday, Aug. 15

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will host Track Laps for Charity presented by Sheetz on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Track Laps for Charity provide fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around America’s Premier Short Track for a donation of $20. All proceeds will benefit Richmond Raceway Cares and Special Olympics Virginia.

“Track Laps for Charity offers fans the unforgettable experience of driving their personal vehicles around Richmond Raceway’s iconic ¾-mile D-shaped oval for a good cause,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As fans take their laps around the track, they will know their donation will have a positive impact in the community. Thanks to our partner Sheetz for their support of Special Olympics Virginia and Richmond Raceway Cares.”

Sheetz, the nation’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience retailer, is the Official Convenience Store of Richmond Raceway. Sheetz also partners with the track on the Sheetz Neighborhood in the FanGrounds, the Sheetz Scout Village, and the Scout Experience presented by Sheetz. The multiyear partnership was announced in Sept. 2019.

“We are excited to partner with Richmond Raceway on this unique opportunity for race fans and anyone who has ever dreamed of taking a quick lap around the track,” said Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner. “More importantly, we are proud to support Special Olympics Virginia, who transforms countless lives through the joy of sport, teamwork and friendship.”

Sheetz has been a proud supporter of the Special Olympics through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers. Special Olympics provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.

“What a great opportunity for Special Olympics Virginia to be the beneficiary of the upcoming Track Laps for Charity through our partnership with Richmond Raceway and Sheetz,” said Rick Jeffrey, Special Olympics Virginia President. “With Richmond Raceway Cares and Sheetz ‘You Care, We Care’ at the forefront of youth focused activity, life enrichment programs and Special Olympics in communities throughout Virginia, people throughout the Commonwealth will find out what Special Olympics Virginia has always known: Richmond Raceway is more than just a race track and Sheetz is more than just a convenience store.”

To participate in Track Laps for Charity presented by Sheetz, fans must sign up in advance by visiting richmondraceway.com/tracklaps.

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Driver and passengers must sign waivers in advance of Track Laps for Charity.

All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Richmond personnel in the Official Toyota Camry Pace Car.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

For the safety of fans and staff, participants in Track Laps for Charity must remain inside their vehicles at all times.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Richmond will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

For more information on Richmond Track Laps, visit richmondraceway.com/tracklaps.

To learn more about Special Olympics Virginia, visit specialolympicsva.org. For more information on Richmond Raceway Cares, visit richmondraceway.com/ richmondracewaycares.

Richmond Raceway PR