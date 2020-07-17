Sprint Cars To Race At Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night

The Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars presented by Morrow Brothers will cap off a doubleheader opening weekend on Saturday, July 18 at Macon Speedway in Macon, IL. The wicked fast sprints will be joined by a number of Macon’s regular divisions.

The MOWA Sprints have had a delayed start this season due to COVID-19, not racing their opener until Friday, July 17 at Lincoln Speedway, followed by the Macon event Saturday. The sprints typically make one appearance a year at the 1/5-mile high banked dirt track. Terry Babb, of Decatur, IL, claimed the win during the series 2019 visit at the track.

In addition to the Sprint cars, the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will also be in action.

Another highlight of the evening will be the special appearance by 2020 Hall of Fame driver, Butch Garner. The 3-time track champion will be at the Hall of Fame booth for autographs and story sharing. Butch was the first winner of the famous Herald & Review 100 in 1981. Garner will be honored trackside after opening ceremonies.

Pit gates open at 3:00 on Saturday with grandstands at 5:00, local pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR