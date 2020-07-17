Kingsport Speedway Will Hold NASCAR Weekly Series Racing This Friday, July 17th, Including Twin Sportsman Features

After a week off from regular Advanced Auto Parts Weekly Series racing, drivers are eager to get back behind the wheel to continue NASCAR All Star Week at Kingsport Speedway this Friday, July 17 for Triple K Trucking Night Chevy Street Car Night.

Racing at the .375-mile banked concrete oval will feature racing action with Twin Sportsman features, HonDoctor Auto Care Pure 4, Late Model, Sportsman, Mod 4 and, Pure Street!

Pit gates will open at 2 p.m., spectator gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m. Full race day schedule is attached. Full 2020 season is now out on our website and attached.

Before the racing festivities, fans will have an opportunity to show off their Chevy or GMC hot rod for a car show and some parade laps on the track before the green flag.

Adult grandstand admission for Friday will be $12, with kids 12-and-under admitted FREE. Adult tier-parking admission $12 per person (plus a $12 vehicle parking spot fee), with kids 12-and-under admitted free. The official 2020 points are also attached.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable has announced masks must be worn by people in public places. Per the Mayors orders, masks will be required for this event. We encourage our fans to act responsible to protect themselves and others.

There will be exceptions, including for young children 2 years of age or younger as well as those who have trouble breathing.

We will be following CDC and our own guidelines for keeping everyone safe. We ask that you please practice social distancing when outside of your family's group. Please be mindful of the six feet markers on the ground and we also ask that you take a look at our return to racing guidelines and recommendations posted on our website -- kingsportspeedway.com -- and throughout the facility

KPS PR