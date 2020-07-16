All America Speedway set for six race return beginning August 1

All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. will return to racing competition with a six-race, NASCAR-sanctioned slate of competition beginning on August 1. The events will feature NASCAR Late Models, Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, and Bandolero/Mini Cups competing for track championships. Grandstands on the front stretch will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with pit access and pit seating in turns one and two only.



The 66th season of stock car racing in Roseville will tentatively include events on August 1, August 15, August 29, September 12, September 26, and the October Classic on October 10. The SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour on September 26 and ARCA Menards Series West on October 10 remain as scheduled at this time.



Drivers will race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship points fund for over $15,000 in cash and awards. The points fund includes $3,500 to the Div. 1 Late Model champion, $1,000 to the Div. II Limited Modified champion, $700 to the Div. III Super Stock champion, and $500 to the Div. IV F4 champion. The full points fund is available at the end of this release.



NASCAR licenses will be required for the four NASCAR divisions. Back gate charges will remain largely unchanged from 2019, including Friday practices. Friday practice will be $100 per car and driver registration with $40 for other pit passes. On Saturday, pit passes will be $40 for NASCAR members and $50 for non-members.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Roseville Toyota, JM Environmental, Jaws Gear & Axle, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Companies interested in supporting these events can contact All American Speedway at (916) 786-2025. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.



Drivers will be required to fill out a COVID-19 waiver and questionnaire, and also are asked to pre-register for Friday practices. All forms are available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Friday night practice will see gates open at 4:00 pm with the track hot from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at 11:30 am with practice beginning at 1 pm. Opening ceremonies will be at 5:00 pm with main events to follow.



2020 All American Speedway NASCAR Weekly Schedule

Subject to Change



Saturday, August 1 – NASCAR Racing - Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, August 15 – NASCAR Racing- Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, August 29 – NASCAR Racing - Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, September 12 – Tribute to Heroes - Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, September 26 – SRL Southwest Tour + Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup

Saturday, October 10 – OCTOBER CLASSIC NAPA AUTO PARTS/Toyota 150 ARCA Menards Series West + Late Model Twin, Jaws Gear Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4, Jr Late Models, Bando/Mini Cup



NASCAR Weekly Cash Points Fund:

Late Models - $3,500 - $2,000 - $1,200 - $1,000 - $800

Limited Mods - $1,000 - $800 - $500 - $400 - $300

Super Stocks - $700 - $400 - $350 - $300 - $250

F4s - $500 - $325 - $225 - $200

AAS PR