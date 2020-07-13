Shawn Balluzzo Celebration of Life Planned For Thursday July 16 At 7PM

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway announced today to honor the memory of Shawn Balluzzo there will be a celebration of life at the track this Thursday at 7pm. The service will be open to the public with grandstand gates opening at 6pm. Family and friends of Shawn will speak with Langley Speedway track chaplain Rev. Tom Potter leading the service. For those who cannot attend, the track will be streaming the service live on Facebook. The family is encouraging all attending to dress in race day attire.

