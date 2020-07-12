Sanders, Sarale, Barnes and Mauldin claim Delta Speedway wins on Saturday

The San Joaquin County Fairgrounds located Delta Speedway held its third race of the season on Saturday and in the end it was a first time winner who ended up in victory lane, with Watsonville’s Rickey Sanders claiming an impressive triumph in the Super 600 feature.



Also capturing victories during the night were Caden Sarale in the Non Wing class, Isabel Barnes in Restricted and Lucas Mauldin with the Junior Sprints.



The Super 600 main event came to the line with reigning track champion Caden Sarale of Stockton and Sanders sharing the front row. At the waving of the green flag it was apparent that Sanders meant business on this night as he took command and ran the high-side to perfection. The opening 12-laps clicked off without incident and saw Sanders leading Alex Panella, who had gotten under Sarale for second.



Two separate red flag incidents were then seen, the first for Colby Grieg who got upside down. The ensuing restart saw Nate Matherly and Brad Hannum involved in another red flag period. Fortunately, all drivers were okay. The rest of the way saw Sanders work traffic to perfection, at times having a pack of hungry cars breathing down his neck. Through it all though, he never faltered and made all the right moves to take the checkered flag for his first Super 600 win at the track.



Alex Panella, Sarale, Travis Labat and Raio Salmon completed the top-five in the 30-lap contest. The remainder of the top-10 was comprised of Nikko Panella, Devon Courtnier, Kyle Mentch, Brett McColloch and Dennis Scherer. Taking home wins in the Super 600 heat races were Kyle Mentch and Brad Hannum. Fast time was set by Caden Sarale at 10.778. A total of 17 cars competed at the event.



The 30-lap Non Wing feature proved to be an eventful race that ultimately saw last year’s track titlist Caden Sarale come out on top. A large 23-car field took the green with Lodi’s Nate Wait jumping into the early lead. The action was fast and furious following a little bit of track prep as Wait held command over Ripon’s Brandon Carey and Sarale. The complexion of the main event changed on lap 13 when Sarale made a big move in traffic off turn four to charge from third to first.



When taking the lead contact ensued between the top-two and resulted in Wait spinning a complete 360. He continued but contact with another car left that competitor stalled in turn two. Wait kept his engine lit and was scored in the fifth position. When the race got back underway Carey stayed tucked up behind the leader but had issues of his own on lap 17 that put him out of the race. Another red flag incident for Jim Beck on lap 20 slowed things down, followed by another yellow with just three circuits left.



Sarale motored away when the green flag waved for the final time and took the win over a very fast Brandon Shaw, Tyler Smith, Jonathon Henry and Sage Bordenave. Rounding out the top-10 were Robbie Lewis, George Nielsen, Brandon Alvarado, Kyle Grissom and Jacob Williams. Winning heats with the Non Wing class were Robbie Lewis, Tucker Lacaze and Jonathon Henry. Fast time was set by Caden Sarale at 11.534. A total of 26 cars were on hand.



The Restricted class was another that saw a first-time winner with Brentwood’s Isabel Barnes doing a fabulous job to claim the victory. The initial start of the race saw contact between the front row that jumbled up the field. It resulted in outside front row starter Matthew Tatoole being knocked out of the feature. When the green came out again Barnes rocketed into the lead over Brandon Riveira. The two then proceeded to put on a thrilling back and forth duel for much of the contest.



As Barnes and Riveira fought it out Fresno’s Mattix Salmon also entered the picture. With the race winding down Barnes and Riveira put on an intense tussle for the top-spot that featured contact on more than a couple of occasions. Barnes held tough though and withstood every challenge to pick up the big victory over Riveira, Salmon, Drake Carter and Reilee Phillips. Restricted 600 heat races were captured by Brandon Riveira and Isabel Barnes.



Fast time was set by Colin Kirby at a 10.767. Eleven cars signed into the pit area during the night.



In the Junior Sprint feature Kyle Fernandez took the early lead and paced the opening six laps until reigning Delta Speedway champ Lucas Mauldin overtook him for the top spot. At that same time Fernandez was having issues and pulled into the infield momentarily. Once out front, Mauldin dominated the remaining distance en route to the 20-lap victory. Kellan Harper came home in second over Hayden Stepps, Brody Rubio, Peyton Whitehouse, Briggs Davis and Kyle Fernandez.

Junior Sprint heats were claimed by Lucas Mauldin and Kellan Harper, with seven cars competing during the night.



Delta Speedway will return to action on Saturday July 25th. For more information on the track visit www.deltaspeedwaystockton.com



