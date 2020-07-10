Official commemorative digital program for prestigious NASCAR All-Star race available for free download to NASCAR nation

To help all race fans enjoy the 36th NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, track officials are making the 74-page commemorative digital program available for free download starting today. Please click here to download your free copy.



The program is stocked with great feature stories, including a profile on four-time NASCAR All-Star winner Jimmie Johnson, who will likely be making his final start in the prestigious race that awards $1 million to the winner. In addition, there is a feature on Bristol Motor Speedway, the home to big events, remembering some of the marquee events that have been held at The Last Great Colosseum over the years. There is also a great look back at the famed “Quicksilver” car that NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. drove in the NASCAR All-Star Race in 1995.



The program also provides great race preview stories for both the 140-lap NASCAR All-Star Race and the NASCAR All-Star Open, an 85-lap last-chance event for those Cup Series drivers who aren’t already qualified for the All-Star Race. In addition, there is a rewind feature that remembers the 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. There are great driver photos, track history, hero pages, driver rosters, track records, stats, a wide array of hyperlinked sponsor advertisements and so much more.



In order to download your free copy, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or be on the lookout for BMS emails as well as invitations to download the program on any of the BMS social media channels.



The 2020 commemorative NASCAR All-Star Race program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky. The feature stories were authored by many of the top journalists who travel with the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.



The action gets underway on Wednesday, July 15 with the NASCAR All-Star Open at 7 p.m. ET. The two stage winners and the race winner of the NASCAR All-Star Open will advance into the NASCAR All-Star Race, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner of the NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote, which is currently ongoing at NASCAR.com, also will earn a starting spot in the NASCAR All-Star Race. The Fan Vote closes at noon on Tuesday, July 14. The event will be broadcast on FS1, MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, starting at 7 p.m.



For ticket information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/ tickets/nascar-all-star-race.

BMS PR