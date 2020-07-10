Drydene to sponsor four Cup Series, Xfinity Series races at Dover International Speedway on Aug. 22-23

Drydene Performance Products will sponsor two NASCAR Cup Series races and two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Dover International Speedway on Aug. 22-23 as part of the Monster Mile’s “Drydene Doubleheader Weekend”

Drydene will also be the primary sponsor for NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie during the entire race weekend. The announcement was made during a virtual press conference broadcast live on Facebook with Lajoie, Mike Tatoian, president and CEO of Dover International Speedway and Dave Klinger, president of Drydene Performance Products participating and Steve Post of Motor Racing Network hosting.

NASCAR announced on Wednesday that Dover International Speedway will host NASCAR Cup Series races on back-to-back days on Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23, with a NASCAR Xfinity Series race preceding each Cup Series event. All four races will be sponsored by Drydene and televised on NBCSN.

Drydene Performance Products is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Drydene is a historic brand and a staple in the mid-Atlantic region. Drydene’s reputation as the “hardest working brand in heavy-duty lubrication” is backed up by a product lineup that includes engine oils, racing oils, transmission oils, hydraulic oils, grease, gear lubricants, diesel exhaust fluid and other functional fluids.

Drydene has also extended its multi-year agreement to host NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover International Speedway.

“What an exciting event to be a part of – the ‘Drydene Doubleheader Weekend’ at the Monster Mile,” said Klinger. “After last year’s ‘Drydene 400’ we couldn’t wait to partner with Dover International Speedway once again – two heritage brands are bringing race fans a historic weekend.”

Speedway officials remain in consultation with local, state and federal health officials, as well as Delaware Gov. John Carney, on whether fans will be allowed in the stands with appropriate social distancing guidelines in place for the August events. New fan procedures would include distancing in grandstands and concession lines, enhanced cleaning in high-traffic areas, added hand sanitizer stations and infield access limited to race team and track personnel only.

The Saturday, Aug. 22, races are the rescheduled events from May 2-3 that were postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Aug. 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series race begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the NASCAR Cup Series race at 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 23, the Xfinity Series takes the green flag at 1 p.m., followed by the NASCAR Cup Series race at 4 p.m.

“We are certainly looking forward to a historic weekend here in Dover, including a unique ‘Drydene Doubleheader Weekend’ with one of our most loyal corporate partners as the exclusive weekend sponsor,” said Tatoian. “We appreciate Drydene’s continued support, as well as the cooperation we’ve received from not only NASCAR and our network partners but also from state and community leaders in preparation for these events.”

Drydene also announced that LaJoie will drive the Drydene No. 32 Ford Mustang for Go Fas Racing in the Aug. 22-23 NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover. LaJoie is no stranger to Team Drydene, having driven the red-and-white Drydene No. 32 car for the first-time last October in the “Drydene 400” at the Monster Mile. LaJoie has represented Drydene in several NASCAR Cup Series races since then, most recently in May at Darlington (S.C.) Speedway.

The Aug. 21-23 NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race (5 p.m., FS1) on Friday, Aug. 21, preceded by the “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race at 2 p.m.

For more information about the race weekend and upcoming promotions, visit DrydeneDoubleheader.com.

Follow Speedway news, including updates on potential fan attendance in August, on DoverSpeedway.com and keep track of the latest announcements via social media at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile. The ticket office can be reached at (800) 441-RACE.

Dover Motorsports PR