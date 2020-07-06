Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series George Wambold 81-lap Tribute this Saturday, July 11

This coming Saturday, July 11, Mahoning Valley Speedway will present the second race of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) with the George Wambold 81-lap Tribute. The event will pay $2500-to-win the Modified feature. 10th spot will pay $500.



The 81-lap distance reflects the signature car number made famous by Wambold at Dorney Park and Mahoning Valley Speedways.



Also in action will be the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks which are also part of the Series plus the E. Schneider & Sons Inc., Scrap Metal Rookie Hobby Stocks.



If race number one of the MVSHoFS is any indication then expect another great field of cars for this special show that will pay homage to one of the all-time greats of eastern Pennsylvania short track asphalt racing, George Wambold.



In a career that spans six decades, winning has been a way of life for Wambold. He owns the all-time wins record at defunct Dorney Park Speedway with 37, amassing that tally with at least one win in 20 consecutive seasons dating back to 1966.



Wambold also scored three track championships at the Park, coming in 1973, ’84 & ’86.



When the 1/5th mile Dorney Park track ceased operations after the 1986 season, Mahoning Valley swung back into action after sitting dormant since 1977 and Wambold was instrumental in coming to the aid of Ward and Dottie Crozier in resurrecting the paved ¼-mile oval.



It was fitting too, since Wambold had a strong connection to the track, dating back to his teen years of the late 1950s when he would attend events there, at the time a dirt track, and the speedway where he eventually began his career at.



When Mahoning took on a blacktop surface in 1970, Wambold quickly became one to the top stars, winning 11 times between 1970 & ’74. In 1971 he would garner his first of two Modified track titles.



In 1987 when Mahoning re-opened, Wambold became a force to reckon with. He won four times and would win his second track crown in the process.



Over the following years the winning continued and when he finally hung up his helmet after the 1998 season, he scored 27 wins. Between here and Dorney his total is 67 first place features, third on the all-time eastern Pennsylvania Modified winners list, with only Eric Beers and Brian DeFebo having more victories in that category.



Despite not racing himself in the past 20 years, the Wambold name remained at the forefront at Mahoning with his sons Brian and Michael, grandkids Tiffany and BJ and Brian’s stepson, Justin Merkel, carrying on the family legacy.



Saturday action will get underway with early paid practice starting at noon. Heats, which will be lined up by random draw, will get underway starting at 6:00 pm. The day’s complete order of events will be released shortly.



Adult grandstand admission is $20, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Pit admission is $30 members – $40 non-members.



In the event of inclement weather, Sunday afternoon, July 12, has been designated as the rain date.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR