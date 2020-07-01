July 9th Blood Drive & Drive The Track Charity Event to Honor Dr. Rose Mattioli

Pocono Raceway and the American Red Cross invite blood donors to attend the 15th Annual Pocono Raceway Blood Drive and “Ride for the Red” on Thursday, July 9. This year’s event will honor the legacy and philanthropic impact of Dr. Rose Mattioli, Pocono Raceway’s co-founder and matriarch.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Rose Mattioli, and our hearts go out to her family and friends,” shared Michele Baehr, Executive Director, Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region. “Dr. Rose and the Mattioli Family have been supporting the mission of the American Red Cross for many, many years, and we are honored to hold this year’s Pocono Raceway blood drive and Ride for the Red in her memory.”

The Blood Drive will take place at the Raceway, located at 1234 Long Pond Road, Long Pond, Pennsylvania, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code POCONO or call 1-800-REDCROSS. The Blood Drive and Ride for the Red programs will take place in the infield and attendees can access this area through the Gate 1 tunnel entrance.

Presenting blood donors will be placed into a random drawing for (4) Terrace Club tickets to one of Pocono Raceway’s 2021 NASCAR Cup Series events, as well as a drawing for autographed items. In addition, presenting blood donors will receive a $10 Visa gift card, courtesy of Suburban Propane, a proud national sponsor of the American Red Cross.

In addition to giving blood, attendees are invited to “Ride for the Red.” Attendees can donate $10, per lap, to drive their personal vehicles on a controlled-speed lap around the historic 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway. The “Ride for the Red” will take place Noon to 7 p.m. ET. Donations can be made in the form of credit/debit card (most preferred), check made out to cash or Pocono Raceway or cash. Blood donors who plan to participate in the “Ride for the Red” should do so before they donate blood. All proceeds will benefit the Red Cross Disaster Fund, which helps families prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters, both big and small.

The Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. Donors who help support the urgent need by giving at this drive will be able to view their results 7-10 days after donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to protect the health of all those in attendance.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App , visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood . High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Pocono Raceway PR