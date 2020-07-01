WQUT "Independence Clash," Fan Appreciation, and Fireworks set for Friday July 3rd.

Get ready to kick off you Independence Day Weekend with a bang as Kingsport Speedway is set to host the WQUT Independence Clash Friday, July 3rd.

Racing at the .375-mile banked concrete oval will feature racing action with Twin Hondoctor Auto Care Pure 4 races, Late Model, Sportsman, Mod 4 and, Pure Street!

Pit gates will open at 2 p.m., spectator gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m. Full race day schedule is coming soon. Full 2020 season is now out on our website and attached.

Before the racing festivities, will have the opportunity to get up and close with their favorite drivers as we will be hosting a fan appreciation and autograph session on the front stretch.

Following the last race when the fireworks off the track get started. The fireworks extravaganza will be set off from the turn 2 pit area fifteen minutes after the last feature race of the night.

Prior to WQUT Fan Appreciation Night, there is an open practice scheduled for Thursday, July 2nd from 3-8 p.m. EST

Adult grandstand admission for Friday will be $12, with kids 12-and-under admitted FREE. Adult tier-parking admission $12 per person (plus a $12 vehicle parking spot fee), with kids 12-and-under admitted free. The official 2020 points are also attached.

KPS PR