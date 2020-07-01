Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Announces Reopening Safety Protocols

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is excited to welcome visitors back to “The Racing Capital of the World” when IMS track tours resume on Monday, July 6, and the Museum reopens at on July 7.

For the health and safety of all Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum visitors and our employees, management has adopted requirements for visitors and staff based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and best practices, as well as Penske Entertainment, which owns the IMS Museum building.

Museum management is evaluating each requirement on a real-time basis, and when changes are implemented, the IMS Museum will share updates on its website and social media.

Important reopening info for visitors:

• Masks are mandatory for all visitors age 3 and over in the museum building and tour busses, until masks are no longer recommended by the CDC. All staff are required to wear a mask in public areas, and we ask visitors to do their part. Please bring your own mask.

• Health check: All visitors must first check in at the IMS Museum main entrance and undergo a quick, no-contact temperature check. Any guest registering a fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit/38 Celsius or higher) will be asked to leave, along with their party.

• Temporary suspensions: For now, the Museum will not accept cash, and the ATM is not available. Please use credit and debit cards only. Also, ticket “pass outs” are suspended, meaning visitors may not purchase a museum admission ticket, leave the museum and re-enter later that day. ( This policy does not apply to IMS Museum members, but members will have to be re-screened upon re-entry. )

• Routine maintenance: Please diligently observe social distancing protocol (6 feet or more). Wash your hands and/or use hand sanitizer before and after touching anything in the museum’s public spaces. When possible, avoid unnecessary contact altogether.

• No rush: Most importantly, if you feel ill, please stay home ! Our current and upcoming exhibits run into 2021. There is plenty of time to see all the IMS Museum has to offer.

Visitor Expectations: What is the IMS Museum doing to ensure your health?

• Vigilance: All museum staff are always required to wear masks in public areas, and they must undergo a temperature check and review and sign a health checklist each day.

• Capacity is restricted: A maximum of 100 guests will be permitted inside the Museum building at a time (including IMS Photo Retail and Gift Shops). No more than 20 guests are allowed on tour busses. Directional aisleways and additional spaces between exhibits have been created to maximize social distancing.

• Interactives: All interactive kiosks and displays are temporarily closed.

• At the Ready: IMS Museum staff have installed plexiglass barriers in the lobby, nine hand sanitizing stations throughout the Museum, and implemented a robust, ongoing cleaning and sanitizing schedule for all public surfaces.

Guests who visited the IMS Museum over the winter to see “From the Vault presented by Bank of America” have very compelling reasons to return: A brand new exhibit honoring legendary STP Oil Treatment promoter and Indy 500-winning team owner Andy Granatelli opens August 1, and will run through March 21, 2021. “From the Vault” will receive a makeover at the end of September, with many different and rare items from the IMS Museum’s collection debuting October 1.

The Granatelli exhibit, “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by O’Donovan & McCardel Wealth Management of Raymond James,” will run through June 20, 2021. Learn more about it by clicking here .

The IMS Museum staff is very excited to welcome our guests back to “The Racing Capital of the World,” and to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service experience. For more information, contact the welcome desk at (317) 492-6784. For additional IMS Track Tour info, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .