Shady Rays 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway promises to be an amazing spectacle of a race

Shady Rays, an independent, American-owned sunglasses company has partnered with Kentucky Speedway to sponsor a Bluegrass-State powered NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Thursday, July 9 at the Speedway Motorsports-owned racing facility it was announced today by track officials. This is the first-ever NASCAR event entitlement for Shady Rays with Kentucky Speedway.

What promises to be an amazing spectacle of a race, the Shady Rays 200 will feature NASCAR stars Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Justin Allgaier, among others, battling for the victory under the lights at the rugged 1.5-mile tri-oval. The race, which will be broadcast live on FS1, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, is part of a rare NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend doubleheader and a robust five scheduled races at Kentucky Speedway, July 9-12.

“I can’t wait to wear my Shady Rays sunglasses in Victory Lane that night as we celebrate the winner of the Shady Rays 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race,” said Mark Simendinger, executive vice president and general manager for Kentucky Speedway. “We are so fortunate to be able to partner with a dynamic company like Shady Rays that creates quality sunglasses and has an even greater mission through its work with Feeding America. We are certain that our fans are going to be treated to an amazing spectacle of a race when the Xfinity Series stars mix it up in the Shady Rays 200.”

Shady Rays is a leader in quality, polarized sunglasses that provides free replacements should their products be lost or damaged. The company attracts action-seekers who appreciate next-generation, innovative gear meant for everything life throws at them, making it the perfect pairing for a NASCAR Series that prides itself on the rigors of a grueling race and travel schedule.

Additionally, as part of the company’s unique mission, it works hard to help fight hunger through a partnership with Feeding America. With each sunglasses purchase, Shady Rays donates 10 meals to fight hunger in America. To date the company has provided more than 10 million meals to food banks across the country.

“Our team is excited to be an integral part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway,” said Chris Ratterman, founder of Shady Rays. “Shady Rays are built to combine high quality optics with rugged durability that perform no matter the conditions. This partnership is a perfect fit that matches our fast-paced brand with the high-speed action on the track.”

KYS PR