American Flat Track Added to Bank of America ROVAL 400 Weekend

American Flat Track is thrilled to announce an exciting development in its updated 2020 schedule - the 2020 Charlotte Half-Mile doubleheader races will run Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10 on the same weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. This three-day racing extravaganza will be the first time in history these two historic motorsports will run races in the same market, at the same venue, on the same weekend.

With over 60 years of racing history to its credit, Charlotte Motor Speedway has become known as "America's Home for Racing." It will further solidify this title by hosting three back-to-back-to-back opportunities to witness high-speed motorsports action. On Friday and Saturday at CMS's The Dirt Track at Charlotte, the athletes in all three classes of American Flat Track will spend two nights vying for a spot in the AFT championship hunt. The weekend's action will culminate on Sunday with NASCAR's premier class, as its world famous drivers attack the unique ROVAL 400 on the CMS road course.

For the avid racing enthusiast, the opportunity to witness America's Original Extreme Sport coupled with the premier four-wheeled racing in the world presents a unique opportunity for the ultimate American motorsports experience.

“American Flat Track and NASCAR are the two most American and most iconic of all motorsports so we are delighted to be partnering with the team at Charlotte Motor Speedway to bring race fans this unprecedented and unique weekend of two and four-wheeled racing," said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “The Dirt Track at Charlotte is one of the favorite destinations for our teams and riders as the facilities are outstanding and the famous Charlotte red clay makes for high speed thrills all evening.”

“At Charlotte Motor Speedway, we pride ourselves on hosting world-class race events and bringing out the very best entertainment for the fans,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “With the addition of the back-to-back days of American Flat Track to an already action-packed Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, we’re looking forward to delivering on that promise in October and showing fans of both series why we’re known as America’s Home for Racing.”

Tickets for AFT's return to the historic Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 2020 Charlotte Half-Mile I and Charlotte Half-Mile II doubleheader weekend on Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10 will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to www.americanflattrack.com and AFT's social media channels for ticketing news and the latest updates on AFT's upcoming 2020 season.

CMS PR