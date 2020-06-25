General Tire 150 ARCA Menard Series race increases robust Kentucky Speedway weekend racing lineup to five events

When Kentucky Speedway General Manager Mark Simendinger said recently that he’d be willing to host “all the NASCAR races at his track,” little did he know that his wish would be granted less than a month later.

Due to a schedule adjustment on the NASCAR Cup Series, the General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race originally scheduled for Charlotte Motor Speedway has been relocated to Kentucky Speedway for Saturday, July 11. The race will be televised live on FS1 at 2:30 p.m.

The General Tire 150 will take the green flag before the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, which will move to a 6 p.m. start time, and be broadcast on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

“I love that this opportunity knocked on our door to host five major motorsports races in four days all on FS1, while also seeing the return of the ARCA Menards Series and General Tire to Kentucky Speedway,” said Mark Simendinger, executive vice president and general manager of Kentucky Speedway. “In a year when anything is possible, I said our team was up for any challenge and by golly, we’re ready for it. I can’t wait to hear the high horse-powered engines and see the cars hit the track in less than two weeks for the Quaker State 400 race weekend.”

This marks the ARCA Menards Series’ first race at the unique 1.5-mile tri-oval since 2017. Current NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell and Corey LaJoie have all captured ARCA Menards Series victories in the Bluegrass State.

A strong group of talented rising stars headlines the ARCA Menards Series, including Michael Self, who won the season-opening race at Daytona, Hailie Deegan, recent Talladega winner Drew Dollar, Ty Gibbs, Tanner Gray and Riley Herbst, among others.

“During this unprecedented time, we are thrilled to continue our support of the ARCA Menards Series by bringing the General Tire 150 to Kentucky Speedway,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for General Tire. “We applaud the efforts of the staff at ARCA and Speedway Motorsports as they continue their work to bring exciting racing to the fans.”

ARCA President, Rod Drager, added, “The ARCA Menards Series has a rich history at Kentucky Speedway, and we’re excited to return. Our teams are ready for this challenge and we know our fans watching at home will be treated to an exciting race.”