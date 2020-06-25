New Hampshire Motor Speedway to Host Fans for Aug. 2 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has approved a comprehensive action plan to allow fans to attend the rescheduled NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 2. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, Sirius XM NASCAR radio and PRN affiliates worldwide at 3 p.m. ET.

The grandstands and suites at “The Magic Mile” will be open to race fans subject to social distancing requirements and additional health and safety protocols. The rescheduled Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be the largest fan event in New England since the onset of the pandemic.

“Holding New England’s premier NASCAR race this summer here in New Hampshire has always been a priority,” said Gov. Sununu. “The state worked closely with the folks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the New Hampshire Division of Public Health to put forward comprehensive, operational guidance. While the stands will not be as full as they usually are, we are proud to be able to hold an in-person viewing experience for NASCAR fans.”

New Hampshire Motor Speedway's modified protocols will include: social distancing in the grandstands and concession lines; enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas; added hand-sanitizer stations; limited guests in suites; and infield admission for race team and operational personnel only.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to Gov. Sununu, our state and local health officials and NASCAR for their unwavering support through this unprecedented time, as they have all played a significant role in making this happen,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “We’re extremely excited to welcome race fans to ‘The Magic Mile’ to enjoy the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 and to help us celebrate our 30th anniversary season.”

Fans will be allowed to bring food and unopened beverages in a soft-sided clear bag no larger than 14x14x14 inches. Standard coolers will be prohibited to limit interpersonal contact at security checkpoints. Cash will not be accepted at this event, however, credit, debit and Apple Pay will be the accepted forms of payment at concessions and souvenir locations. Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR will continue to adapt and improve procedures to ensure they are effective and can be scaled to support increasing the number of fans in the future.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, originally scheduled for July 19, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticketholders for the originally scheduled July 19 NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 and fans with other Speedway Motorsports ticket credits on file can utilize their credit for the Aug. 2 race. Adult tickets starting at $50 are on sale at www.NHMS.com/Events/Foxwoods- Resort-Casino-301/Tickets. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10. Free parking will be available in the S1, S2, S3 and S9 lots on Aug. 2. There will be no trams, camping or open bath houses for this event. Further details can be found on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway website.

