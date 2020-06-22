GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Postponed Until Monday at 2 p.m. CDT

Today’s NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed due to inclement weather. It is set to take the green flag tomorrow, Monday, June 22, at 2 p.m. CDT (3 p.m. ET) on FOX.

Martin Truex, Jr. will start from the pole position and will be flanked by Denny Hamlin. Starting third will be Kyle Busch, followed by Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick. Chase Elliott, defending champion of the GEICO 500, starts 11th while the track’s latest winner, Ryan Blaney, who won last October, will be alongside Elliott and roll of 12th.



All tickets from today’s event will be honored Monday and will be good for re-entry. Protocols for the GEICO 500 will remain the same. Talladega Superspeedway’s fan parking lots will open Monday morning at 11 am CDT while gates to the grandstands will open at 12 Noon CDT. If fans aren’t able to return, they can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/weather to learn about the NASCAR Weather Protection Plan.

The GEICO 500 at Talladega is the first major sporting event to welcome back a limited number of fans in attendance. NASCAR’s modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees for the GEICO 500 have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. In order to adhere to local social distancing guidelines, the limited number of guests will be allowed in the frontstretch grandstands/towers.

In addition to being broadcast on FOX, the GEICO 500 can also be heard on MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

For information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA. Fans can keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and by downloading the track’s mobile app.

TSS PR