Bristol Motor Speedway, other dignitaries unveil official countdown clock for NASCAR All-Star race at Bristol

Bristol Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell was joined by a host of regional dignitaries to launch the official countdown to the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol on Wednesday afternoon at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.



Caldwell was joined by Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne and Beth Rhinehart, President and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, to do the honors in a brief ceremony.



The group unveiled the official Countdown Clock for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, which revealed there are only 28 days and six hours remaining until the green flag drops on Wednesday, July 15 for the tradition-rich race, which will feature 20 of the best NASCAR Cup Series drivers racing under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway with a first prize of $1 million up for grabs.



“It looks like we need to get busy,” Caldwell said with a smile. “It’s only a little more than 28 days until the NASCAR All-Star Race will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway and all of the team members at the track are working hard, getting ready to go. We’re so fortunate to be able to host this very special event and we look forward to the thrilling action that is sure to take place on the track on the night of July 15th. We hope everyone who is able will come out and join us for what promises to be a race for the ages.”



The NASCAR All-Star race started in 1985 and has been held at Charlotte Motor Speedway for its entire existence except its second year, when it was moved to Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1986. This will be the first time in its 36-year history that the thrilling race will be run at a short track and only the second time that it will be contested at a track other than Charlotte. All three of the tracks are owned by Speedway Motorsports.



To be eligible to compete in the All-Star Race, full-time drivers must have: won a 2019 or 2020 Cup Series race; won a previous All-Star Race; or be a former Cup Series champion. Drivers who are currently eligible for the All-Star Race include: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliot, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.



The action gets underway on Wednesday, July 15th with the NASCAR All-Star Open, a last-chance qualifier race for those drivers without a starting spot in the NASCAR All-Star Race. The two stage winners and the race winner of the NASCAR All-Star Open will advance into the NASCAR All-Star Race. The winner of the NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote, which is currently ongoing at NASCAR.com, also will earn a starting spot in the NASCAR All-Star Race. Voting closes at noon on Tuesday, July 14.



Live coverage of the NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be provided by FS1, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio starting at 7 p.m. (ET).



For ticket information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/ tickets/nascar-all-star-race.

BMS PR