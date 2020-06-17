South Boston Speedway to open season on June 27

The long wait is coming to an end.

South Boston Speedway officials announced Wednesday that the track will open its 2020 season on Saturday night, June 27, with its biggest and most colorful show of the year, the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort Late Model Twin 100s.

The Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort Late Model Twin 100s, South Boston Speedway’s annual pre-Fourth of July holiday extravaganza, will feature the region’s top Late Model Stock Car Division drivers and teams in twin 100-lap races.

The event will be the first event in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown series that features South Boston Speedway, Langley Raceway and Martinsville Speedway.

A 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division are also included in the season-opening five-race program. The night will conclude with a colorful Fourth of July fireworks show.

“We are very excited to open our season and to be able to do it with our biggest event of the season,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“We have greatly missed seeing and being with our fans, competitors and sponsors, and we look forward to the opportunity to see everyone at our opening race. This will truly be a big night.”

Speedway officials said COVID-19 safety plans will be in place for the event, and face coverings will be required for everyone entering the speedway facility. Also, the menu of food and drink items at concession stands will be limited to help increase the speed of service, and fans should plan accordingly.

Advance tickets for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort Late Model Twin 100s are priced at $15 each will be available until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26.

“We encourage everyone to purchase tickets in advance,” Rice pointed out.

South Boston Speedway’s main ticket office at the front gate of the speedway will be open Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to give fans the opportunity to purchase advance tickets. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the South Boston Speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540. Children 12-and-under will be admitted free with a paying adult. Adult general admission tickets will be $20 each on race day.

SBS PR