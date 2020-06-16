Dennis Bickmeier Statement on NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Statement from Dennis Bickmeier, President of Richmond Raceway, on NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021:

"Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mike Stefanik, Red Farmer, and Ralph Seagraves have represented motorsports with character and talent, so we congratulate them on their election to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. These titans of the sport have enjoyed success throughout their careers at Richmond Raceway, so we look forward to their induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame."

Earnhardt has won seven races at Richmond Raceway in his career. He is also a three-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner at Richmond with victories in the Crown Royal 400 in 2006, Chevy American Revolution 400 in 2004, and Pontiac Excitement 400 in 2000. Earnhardt has also won four NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond with his last career race victory coming in the ToyotaCare 250 in 2016.

As one of the greatest drivers in the history of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Stefanik won three Modified races at Richmond. He also had six top-fives and two poles at America’s Premier Short Track.

Richmond Raceway PR