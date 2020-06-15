Racing returns to Delta Speedway for summer sizzler this weekend

After a three-month hiatus, Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union will finally kick off its 33rd season of Micro Sprint competition in Stockton, Calif. with the Summer Sizzler on Friday and Saturday night. Two complete points shows will open the 2020 championship racing season with Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints competing. The grandstands will be closed for general admission for this event, with pit passes only being sold.



An anonymous donation helped boost the purse for this weekend’s return to racing. Super 600 and Non-Wing will race for $750 to win each night while Restricted is $450 nightly and Jr. Sprints $300 nightly, guaranteed.



All four divisions compete for $1000 to win track championships as well.



The full list of procedures and protocols is available on the speedway website at www.DeltaSpeedwayStockton.com The protocols include:



All individuals planning to attend the event must self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. All trucks, trailers, and personal vehicles should be actively disinfected prior to arrival. Cloth face coverings are recommended but not required. Attendees must arrive together with their cohorts. No late arrivals will be allowed. No more than ten people per race car will be allowed as well. Groups must not comingle with other participant cohorts. Electronic communication and printed handouts will be used. No drivers meeting will be held, and lineups will be posted electronically to the MyRacePass app throughout the evening. Drivers must download and complete all required forms on the website prior to attendance and all attendees must download and sign the COVID waiver. Attendees are required to stay in their pits except for when their car is on the track.



Royce Farms BBQ will serve their renowned concessions in accordance with all CDC requirements. The races will be live steamed both nights by Kyler Shaw of Fast Four Media as well.



Stockton’s Caden Sarale enters 2020 with a giant target on his back after sweeping both the Super 600 and Non-Wing championships in 2019. The 2019 Restricted champion Logan Trevino of Madera is expected to vacate his title to race in Super 600 in 2020. The Jr. Sprints sees Rancho Murieta’s Lucas Mauldin as the defending champion.



Racing begins with hot laps shortly after 5:30 pm on Friday and 4:30 pm on Saturday. Qualifying, heat races, and main events will follow.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at www.deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union thanks Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Hoosier Racing Tire, Starr Property Management, Performance Electronics, Genova Bakery, Bruno's Peppers, Motion Media, and Panella Trucking for their support.



2020 SCHEDULE

June 19 & 20 (Summer Sizzler)



July 11

July 25



August 8

August 22



September 5 & 6 (Dual at Delta)

September 26



October 3 (Championship Night)

October 23 & 24 – Turkey Bowl XX**



Subject to Change

Note: One throw-away race

**Non-points races

