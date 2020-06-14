3rd annual VP Race Fuels Rogers Memorial set for Grandview Speedway on June 20

Practice is over and racing, actual racing, is ready to be run.

The Third Annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker is set for Saturday, June 20 at Grandview Speedway and it rewards the winner with at least $7,500 and that is quite an incentive for the dozens of racers expected to be on hand. The big money event will mark the official start of the 58th consecutive season of stock car racing at the Berks County clay oval. Every racer that makes the starting field earns $1,000 or more. And there just may be more money offered before race day. However the honor of winning the 50-lap Small Block/Big Block Modified race could very well mean more to the winner than the big bucks.

Rogers, the man who built the one-third-mile, banked clay track along with his father, was one of the most respected auto racing promoters in the business. And he was very well respected by the competitors. During his 55 years of running the popular auto racing facility he was able to bring it to national notoriety. It is one of the most successful short track racing operations in nation and has continued under the operation of members of the Rogers family since he passed away.

Many well-known racing talents have expressed interest in being a part of this event which will kick off the 58th consecutive season of stock car racing at the Bechtelsville oval. In addition to track regulars such as Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Doug Manmiller, Jared Umbenhauer, Colt Harris, Mike Lisowski, Skyler Sherrif, Dan Wasenpacher, and others. There are a number of visitors expected to be part of the action.

A full series of qualifying events will lead up to the 50-lap main event. Sportsman stock cars will be featured as the second part of the show. Rules can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

Racers planning to participate are requested to pre-enter (no entry fee) by telephoning or texting 484-256-4375. There is no license required and it is a non-point event. Please provide driver’s name, contact information and phone number to assist in the promotion of the event. Complete details, information sheet, can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com at Bruce Rogers Memorial.

Drivers and owners are asked to please go to www.grandviewspeedway.com and print off the W-2 form and return it to the pit office on opening day. A W-9 form must have been provided to officials in order to participate in the pill drawing.

Ticket prices for the June 20 special event are $28 for adults, $5 for youngsters 6 thru 11 and those under 6 will be admitted FREE. Pit admission is $40. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing action getting the green flag at 7:30 p.m. Pits open at 4 p.m.

It is recommended that all attending wear a mask when they cannot practice social distancing but it is not mandatory. Also there is no COVID-19 waiver to be signed for the event.

Fans that are not sitting with family members are asked to practice social distancing. There are ample seating areas to do that when possible.”

Attendees are being asked, if possible, to provide exact change for tickets, pit passes and items being purchased at concession stands.

In addition it is suggested that those who do not feel well or feel uncomfortable being around others please do not attend.

Non-smokers are reminded that their section is located within the non-alcohol section of the grandstands.

Anyone wishing to camp may do so Saturday overnight. All campers must be off the property the next day.

Coming up on Saturday, June 27th, is a tripleheader show featuring the T.P.Trailers Modifieds, T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman and Blast from the Past Vintage racers starting at 7:30 p.m.

Information on Grandview Speedway can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or at 610.754.7688.

The one-third-mile, banked clay track is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown.

Grandview Speedway PR