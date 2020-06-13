Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to serve as honorary starter for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday (3:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Deportes) will be the first pro sport to host guests since Florida reopened the economy. Who better to get this milestone event underway than the Governor of the State of Florida, the Honorable Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis will be on hand at Homestead-Miami Speedway to wave the green flag to start the race for the 38-car field, as about 1,000 members of the military from the Homestead Air Reserve Base and the U.S. Southern Command in Doral look on from the grandstands.

“I am excited to be at Homestead-Miami Speedway for their 25th anniversary,” DeSantis said. “The return of professional sports to the State of Florida is extremely important with our safe, smart, step by step approach to reopening the Sunshine State, and we are proud that NASCAR is a big part of it. And to have these South Florida service members on hand to witness the race is a true honor.”

Homestead Miami Speedway PR