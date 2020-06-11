Contender Boats to serve as entitlement sponsor for Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR Xfinity Series race

There will be nearly 40 drivers vying to claim the checkered flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway this Sunday, June 14 (12:00 noon, FS1). Now, there is one more contender in the mix.

Contender Boats, a Homestead-based fishing boat manufacturer, has been named entitlement sponsor for the race, which will be called the Contender Boats 250. The race is also a “Dash 4 Cash” race. Homestead-Miami Speedway and Contender have been partners since 2011.

“We have enjoyed an outstanding relationship with Contender for nearly a decade, so it’s exciting to now have them aboard as an entitlement sponsor for one of our NASCAR races,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “They have developed a reputation as one of the top fishing boat manufacturers in South Florida, and we are proud to also have them as a neighbor. It’s very appropriate to have a pair of Homestead institutions partnering this way as we commemorate our 25th anniversary.”

"This is an amazing opportunity for Contender to team up with NASCAR and Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said Contender President/CEO Joe Neber. “As a long-time Homestead business, we are thrilled to support the sporting community locally and nationwide for this tremendous event. For more than 35 years our boats have cruised the open waters with the same adeptness that the top NASCAR drivers have navigated the oval at Homestead-Miami Speedway.”

Homestead Miami Speedway PR