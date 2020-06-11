Macon IL Speedway Set For Saturday Return To Racing

Drivers are raring and ready to go for the 2020 season at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. After two months of cancelations due to COVID-19, the track is ready to open with extra precautionary measures when it comes to the health and safety of its competitors and fans for the Saturday, June 13 event which will feature seven divisions of racing, racing for DIRTcar regional and national points.

Saturday’s action will feature DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, DIRTcar Sportsman, Archers Alley Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis. It was announced this week that DIRTcar national and regional points will be awarded this weekend, for the first time in 2020.

Tickets for Saturday’s event will be available at the gate on raceday. Fans who would like to purchase in advance may do so by going to maconracing.com. Adult tickets are $15 per person, while kids 11 and under are free.

In addition to limiting capacity with head count numbers, attendees are encouraged to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and utilize the six foot social distancing recommendation as much as possible. Temperature checks/health screenings will be held upon arrival for fans and competitors.

Pits will open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00.

The remainder of the 2020 schedule will be announced in the near future.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com or call the office at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway PR