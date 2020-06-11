Lincoln IL Speedway Set To Open 2020 Season Friday, June 12

For the first time in 2020, Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will swing the gates open for auto racing. The track will use extra precautionary measures when it comes to the health and safety of its competitors and fans for the Friday, June 12 event which will feature five divisions of racing, racing for DIRTcar regional and national points.

The Friday night event will feature Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets, and Hornets. The Street Stocks have also been added to the show for a full program of hotlaps, heats, and features. For all but the DII Midgets, drivers will be racing for the first time in 2020 for DIRTcar points, which was announced this week.

Tickets for Friday’s event will be available at the gate on raceday. Fans who would like to purchase in advance may do so by going to lincolnspeedwayil.com. Adult tickets are $15 per person, while kids 11 and under are free.

In addition to limiting capacity with head count numbers, attendees are encouraged to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and utilize the six foot social distancing recommendation as much as possible. Temperature checks/health screenings will be held upon arrival for fans and competitors.

Pits will open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00.

The remainder of the 2020 schedule will be announced in the near future.

For more information, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com or call the office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway PR