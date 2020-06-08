Friday night heat returns June 12th to Kingsport Speedway

Mother Nature had other plans other than racing last Friday as pending weather conditions forced Kingsport Speedway officials postponed the racing activities. This event will be a makeup event of last week’s events, dubbed as Friday Night Heat. The green flag will drop for the second race of the season this Friday at “The Concrete Jungle.”

Racing at the .375-mile banked concrete oval will feature racing action with Hondoctor Auto Care Pure 4 division, Late Model, Sportsman, Mod 4 and, Pure Street!

This event is a non-NASCAR sanctioned race is scheduled for Friday, June 12th. Pit gates will open at 2 p.m., spectator gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m. Full race day schedule is attached.

Prior to Friday Night Heat, there is an open practice scheduled for Thursday, June 11th from 3-9 p.m. EST

Ahead of the second race of 2020, Kingsport Speedway will be following our Return to Racing Guidelines & Recommendations again this week. The guidelines and recommendations are meant to help do the speedway’s part in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Kingsport Speedway’s guidelines and recommendations are largely based on the guidelines from the CDC and can be found on the track’s website and social media sites.

Adult grandstand admission for Friday will be $12, with kids 12-and-under admitted FREE. Adult tier-parking admission $12 per person (plus a $12 vehicle parking spot fee), with kids 12-and-under admitted free.

