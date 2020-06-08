Richmond Raceway to Host Henrico County Public Schools’ Graduation Victory Lap on June 10-12

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) is opening the track to Henrico County Public Schools’ (HCPS) Class of 2020 for an unforgettable Graduation Victory Lap on June 10-12. With regular June commencement ceremonies called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richmond will join each HCPS high school in celebrating its seniors as part of the three-part Graduation Celebration 2020.

The three events of the Graduation Celebration 2020 will include a virtual Graduation Ceremony Watch Party on June 8-11, a Graduation Victory Lap at Richmond on June 10-12, and a Cap and Gown Photo Session on a date and time to be determined by high schools for each graduate to capture the moment they accept their diploma. The events will enable graduates and their families and friends to mark the special occasion while also prioritizing the health and safety of the community.

“High school graduation is one of the most memorable experiences in life, so we are honored for Richmond Raceway to be a part of the Graduation Celebration for Henrico County Public Schools’ Class of 2020,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “In this time of uncertainty, we will continue to offer the Richmond Raceway Complex as a resource to support the greater Richmond region. As high school graduates cross the iconic Richmond start/finish line, they will have an unforgettable moment to take with them as they start the next phase of their lives.”

“The 2019-20 school year has been one of the most memorable in history, and graduation exercises will be, too,” said Dr. Amy E. Cashwell, Superintendent of Henrico County Public Schools. “We’re thrilled to partner for this once-in-a-lifetime experience that brings our graduates and their families together as safely as possible under the current circumstances. The legacy of the Class of 2020 will be that they did whatever it took, and that includes graduation. We’ll join our graduates in doing whatever it takes to honor and celebrate this amazing group of young people.”

On June 10-12, Graduation Celebration 2020 will give seniors and their families a chance to “process” safely as a group, while enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Richmond has offered HCPS a Graduation Victory Lap at America’s Premier Short Track, where graduates and their immediate family members will parade in cars around the iconic ¾-mile D-shaped oval.

Seniors will arrive in decorated vehicles (one vehicle per graduate, with a nine-passenger limit) and be directed to the track by the official Richmond Toyota Camry pace car. Once in position, they will be able to tune to HCPS’ student radio station to hear “Pomp and Circumstance” while cruising toward Richmond’s start/finish line. Principals will wave a checkered flag as each graduate crosses the finish line while their names are announced in front of school faculty members and local dignitaries. The rain date for the event will be June 13.

To learn more about HCPS’ Graduation Celebration 2020, visit henricoschools.us.

Richmond Raceway PR