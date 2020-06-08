Hooters to serve as entitlement sponsor of Homestead Miami Speedway NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Hooters restaurants have become synonymous with good food, good times and plenty of sports. This weekend, they will bring that renowned brand to Homestead-Miami Speedway as the entitlement partner for the track’s NASCAR Xfinity race on Saturday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX). The race – Hooters 250 – is one of four NASCAR events that will run over the course of two days – June 13-14 – at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“Not only has Hooters established a distinctive presence in the restaurant industry, but they have been a tremendous partner to NASCAR for many years, going back to the days of Alan Kulwicki, when he won the 1992 NASCAR Cup Series title driving the No. 7 Hooters Ford,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “And now with Chase Elliott, their brand has once again become conspicuous in the Cup Series. The sports bar that they established at our facility for the 2019 race weekend was a huge success, and this partnership will accentuate their presence at Homestead-Miami Speedway even more.”

“Hooters hopes to lift everyone’s spirits with a healthy dose of fun and excitement through our title sponsorship of the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami Speedway,” shared Monica Fleury, Director of Brand Marketing at Hooters of America. “As our restaurants across the country continue to reopen, Hooters has always been and will continue to serve as the official home for race fans everywhere, known for providing the best environment for sports entertainment as well as world-class wings and iconic Hooters Girl hospitality.”

The following is the complete schedule for the upcoming NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Saturday, June 13 - NASCAR Xfinity Series Hooters 250 (250 miles) 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Saturday, June 13 - NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Baptist Health 200 (201 miles)

Sunday, June 14 - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 miles)* 12:00 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, June 14 - NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 (400 miles) 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

*“Dash 4 Cash” race Times are ET

Homestead Miami Speedway PR