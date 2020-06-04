Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series Race Postponed to August 2

As part of NASCAR’s revised 2020 schedule, the July 19 NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been postponed to August 2 and will be broadcast on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET. Due to ongoing considerations with the pandemic, it’s unclear at this time if fans will be allowed access to the rescheduled date.

“Welcoming race fans from across the United States, Canada and around the world to ‘The Magic Mile’ each summer is what our New Hampshire Motor Speedway team looks forward to all year,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“We’ll be very disappointed if fans can’t join us, but in these unprecedented times, we understand that the health and safety of our fans, the competitors and our staff is of the utmost importance,” McGrath added. “Once we have more information regarding access, we’ll inform our fans as soon as possible. In the meantime, NASCAR has done a phenomenal job working with the race teams and speedways to become the first major league sport back on television with live competition, and we’re thrilled the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be part of the Cup Series summer broadcast schedule.”

Also as part of the schedule changes, the July 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series race has been realigned to Kentucky Speedway July 9. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race has been canceled at NHMS for July, however the modifieds will return to Loudon to highlight the third annual Full Throttle Fall Weekend, September 11-12. The event will feature the longest race on the Tour, the Musket 200 presented by Whelen.

Tickets:

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 ticketholders on file may choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price.* The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pre-race pit passes. The 120% event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR-sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to fan access and availability.

Fans are advised to keep their current tickets and asked to complete an exchange request form at NHMS.com to start the process. Exchange credit or refund requests must be made within 30 days. Fan Relations Specialists will follow up with fans within three weeks regarding the status of their request. Ticketholders should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 833-4LOUDON with further questions.

*Shipping, handling and service fees not included in event credits or refunds.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events during its 30th anniversary season by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and NHMS mobile app.

NHMS PR