Summer Shootout June Schedule Announced

Following the guidance of local and state health officials, U.S. Legend Cars International and Charlotte Motor Speedway have announced that the opening month’s schedule for the Summer Shootout will feature back-to-back nights of racing for the first four weeks. In an effort to follow safe social distancing practices, the June events will be contested without fans, and will feature Bandolero racing on Monday nights and Legend Car action each Tuesday night. The remainder of the summer schedule, and any updates to fan access, will be determined at a later date.

“For many families, Summer Shootout has become a tradition, as they gather on Tuesday nights to cheer on their favorite driver,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “While we share the fans’ disappointment that they cannot join us for the opening weeks of the summer, we believe that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our fans, drivers and teammates. We will continue to work with officials to determine the best course of action moving forward and hope to celebrate alongside the fans later this summer.”

The first four rounds of racing are scheduled as follows, with Bandolero divisions competing on Mondays and Legend Car divisions competing on Tuesdays:

June 8-9: Round 1

June 15-16: Round 2

June 22-23: Round 3

June 29-30: Round 4

The remainder of the Summer Shooutout schedule will be announced at a later date.

Now in its 27th season, the Summer Shootout has become a proving ground for up-and-coming drivers, with NASCAR stars like Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Daniel Hemric cutting their teeth on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile before advancing through the NASCAR ranks.

Competitors with questions about registration or competition schedules should reach out directly to U.S. Legend Cars International.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events during its 60th anniversary season by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR