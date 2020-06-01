QT hosts virtual tailgate ahead of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

As NASCAR returns back to television screens this Sunday, June 7 for the 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), QuikTrip (QT) will host a Virtual Tailgate to engage NASCAR fans and those who are unable to attend the annual event in person this year.



QT’s Virtual Tailgate begins at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time and will feature family-friendly entertainment leading up to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race at 3 p.m. Fans can join the Tailgate online, following a link that QT will share on its social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).



Traditionally known as one of the most patriotic events of the entire NASCAR season, the race pays tribute to United States military service-members and their families. QT and its charity partner Folds of Honor will continue the tradition by featuring several patriotic elements during the Virtual Tailgate and race.



“We know the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will look and feel different this year, but it is important to QT, Folds of Honor and AMS that we continue to engage with the fans and give them an experience in lieu of the traditional race activities this year,” said QuikTrip Marketing & Communications Manager Mendi Parker. “We encourage NASCAR fans to watch our Virtual Tailgate where they can enjoy some great music, exclusive interviews with drivers and learn about unique behind-the-scenes elements of the race.”



The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Virtual Tailgate is co-hosted by Folds of Honor Founder Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney and emcee Gordo Grant. The event will offer several exclusive activities, including:



• QT and Folds of Honor swag/giveaways

• Interview with NASCAR driver Austin Dillon

• Interview with NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez

• Exclusive video from NASCAR driver Kurt Busch

• Musical performance by John Rich, country music singer-songwriter and producer

• Musical performance by Lindsay Ell, country music singer-songwriter

• Folds of Honor online auction

• Insider interview with Doug Rice, President and Manager of PRN

• Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 aerial flyover and trophy insider video

QT is a longtime supporter of military families, and has a deep relationship with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational opportunities and financial assistance to the families of fallen and disabled soldiers. Folds of Honor and QT are committed to honoring the sacrifice of America’s heroes by helping equip their loved ones with necessary support to achieve their academic ambitions and ultimately, their life goals. Through the synchronistic partnership between QT and Folds of Honor, the organizations will work together to fuel the dreams of military families.

AMS PR