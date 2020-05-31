Historic High School Graduation Ceremonies Held at Daytona International Speedway as Seniors Take Checkered Flag

History was made Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, the World Center of Racing, as more than 1,000 seniors from three different area high schools participated in graduation ceremonies.

Graduates from Flagler-Palm Coast, Matanzas and First Baptist Christian Academy were able to enter the historic 2.5-mile venue with family/guests in one passenger vehicle, and all remained in each vehicle during each of the three different ceremonies.

“This is such a special day for Daytona International Speedway, to be a part of the journey for these graduates,” said track President Chip Wile. “These seniors were unfortunately robbed of a traditional graduation, but we were able to provide it right here at the World Center of Racing. It is such an honor for us to be able to host hem and support our community during these truly difficult times. We will remember the finish line of their high school career for a very long time.”

Programming took place on the asphalt skid pad that leads from the exit of turn four to the entrance of pit road. Graduates were able to listen to their ceremony inside the track via low frequency radio station 107.9.

Afterwards, each vehicle - in a graduation procession – made its way toward the start/finish line where each graduate’s name was read followed by a presentation of their diploma through the driver’s side window before taking a “Victory Lap” around the 2.5-mile venue. Afterwards, all returned to the area near pit road entrance where the moving of the tassel and cap toss occurred.

DIS PR