Fans vote Rip Williams as Perris Auto Speedway's best sprint car driver

Nearly seven years after he took his final win on the track, National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Rip Williams scored another victory when he bested seven other drivers to emerge victorious in “The Perris Auto Speedway Fan’s Best Sprint Car Driver Challenge Poll.” Williams took the win in the penultimate round over fellow Hall of Famer Richard Griffin.

The competition, which was conducted on the track Facebook page, took three weeks and featured the eight winningest sprint car drivers in track history. Both Williams and Griffin had to win two preliminary rounds to reach the final. Williams bested Mike Kirby in the first round and Mike Spencer in the semifinals to earn his spot in the championship. Griffin secured his ticket to the final by defeating Damion Gardner in the first round and Cory Kruseman in the semifinals.

Like many of his wins on the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval, Williams grabbed the lead early in the three-day finale and never looked back. When the poll closed on Saturday, Williams had garnered 68% (375) of the votes in the finals to Griffin’s 32% (176).

More than 2,500 votes were cast during the poll. Up next will be a poll matching PASSCAR Stock Car Series and IMCA Modified drivers who have raced at The PAS.

Round #1

Cory Kruseman 62% (139) over Rickie Gaunt 38% (87)

Richard Griffin 53% (134) over Damion Gardner 47% (118)

Rip Williams 74% (171) over Mike Kirby 27% (73)

Mike Spencer 60% (146) over Tony Jones 40% (98)

Semi Final #1

Richard Griffin 52% (63) over Cory Kruseman 48% (58)

Semi Final #2

Rip Williams 51% (472) over Mike Spencer 49% (459)

Final

Rip Williams 68% (375) over Richard Griffin 32% (176)

PAS PR