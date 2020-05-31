Tennessee Governor Bill Lee among weekend race dignitaries for Bristol Motor Speedway

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will serve as the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, it was announced today by BMS and NASCAR officials. Bristol Motor Speedway is the only NASCAR Cup Series track in the state of Tennessee.



Lee, whose work with track and series officials was critical to make this race weekend a reality amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will give the command to the 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers just before they take the green flag at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile. Due to social distancing restrictions, all of the race dignitaries will present their segments via video from remote locations.



Prior to Lee’s command, American singer/songwriter Edwin McCain will perform the National Anthem. McCain, from Charleston, S.C., is best known for his popular hits “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More.”



The invocation will be provided once again by Mike Rife, pastor of the Vansant (Va.) Church of Christ. Rife, who is great friends with Food City President and CEO Steve Smith, has given the invocation for this race for more than two decades.



Monday night’s Grand Marshal, Paul Livrieri, executive vice president of operations for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, will give the command to fire engines prior to the 7 p.m. start of the Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco NASCAR Xfinity Series race.



Americana Folk and Country music artist Allie Colleen, from Owasso, Okla., will perform the National Anthem before Monday night’s race and the invocation will be provided by David Wilson of Bristol Raceway Ministries.



The greatest NASCAR Cup Series stars will be battling to hold the coveted Bristol Motor Speedway Gladiator Sword in Victory Lane after the checkered flag falls for Sunday’s Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500. The 60th running of the iconic BMS Spring Race will be delivered to racing fans across the United States and around the world via television and radio, with live coverage Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m. on FS1, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.



After Sunday’s milestone 60th running of the Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500, the rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete on the all-concrete high-banked bullring under the lights during the Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco on Monday night at 7 p.m. with coverage provided by FS1, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

