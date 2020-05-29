IMS Museum to Reopen Tuesday, July 7 with Key Safety and Health Protocols in Place

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is scheduled to reopen to the public at 9 a.m. (ET) Tuesday, July 7, following a three-and-a-half month closure due to the COVID-19 national emergency.

Museum officials have kept in regular contact with Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials throughout the crisis, and in order to comply not only with the State of Indiana’s #BackOnTrack plan for reopening the state, but to better ensure proper social distancing practices for visitors, officials decided to reopen following the July 3-5 combined NASCAR Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard and rescheduled NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix weekend at IMS.

Museum staff have prepared the facility – including IMS Museum tour busses – to accommodate guests based on state and federal health recommendations, including hand sanitizing stations, protective barriers and signage. To maintain proper social distancing, the number of visitors admitted to the Museum building and tour busses at any one time will be restricted.

The Museum’s much-heralded exhibit, “From the Vault presented by Bank of America,” was originally scheduled to close on April 20 but will continue as the featured exhibit, with Bank of America graciously extending its support.

Visitors who previously viewed “From the Vault presented by Bank of America” will have numerous reasons to return soon: IMS Museum staff will open a new, to-be-announced exhibit honoring one of racing’s most dynamic personalities on August 1, and the composition of “From the Vault” will change dramatically in October, with a major rotation of vehicles and artifacts. The exhibit will remain open into Spring 2021.

More information about reopening protocols will be announced around July 1.