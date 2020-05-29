The Mid-Ohio School classes resume next week

The Mid-Ohio School begins its 28th season of professional instruction this Tuesday, June 2, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. The 2020 schedule is available at midohioschool.com , and customers can register online or by calling 419-884-4000.

The Mid-Ohio School will operate under the State of Ohio’s guidelines for the “Responsible RestartOhio” surrounding COVID-19. School participants will receive detailed instructions on the health and safety protocols being implemented, and an overview of these are also posted on its website at midohioschool.com .

“We’re excited to get back into action in 2020 after this spring holding pattern,” said Sonny Gee, director of The Mid-Ohio School. “We’ll start with our High Performance courses on track then move into the weekend with our first Teen Defensive Driving programs teaching life-long skills to the youngest drivers.”

The Mid-Ohio School offers driving and riding instruction to drivers and motorcyclists of wide-ranging experience, from teaching teenage drivers life-saving defensive driving techniques to coaching professional racers for an extra edge in competition at speed around the race track. The Mid-Ohio School also offers Open Test & Tune twilight events on select late afternoons and evenings for drivers to take their personal street-legal cars or race cars on track. The first Performance Track Riding program for sportbike owners hits the track on Monday, June 8. The Mid-Ohio School’s 2020 schedule will wrap up in mid-November.

The Mid-Ohio School showcases a fleet of Acura ILXs, Honda Civics, and Honda S2000s all custom-fitted with Cooper Tires to maximize the driving experience. Two of the vehicles are equipped with skid systems to practice oversteer and understeer car control techniques often encountered in inclement weather conditions and emergency situations.