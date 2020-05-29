Hyundai Becomes Title Sponsor of IMSA Race Weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Today, Hyundai announced its high-performance N Brand will be the title sponsor of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) race weekend at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sept. 4 – 6, 2020. This year’s IMSA Labor Day Race Weekend will be the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship. Hyundai will provide N Brand experiences to fans throughout the weekend. The title sponsorship enhances Hyundai’s growing N and N Line portfolio of vehicles that includes: the Veloster N, Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line. Hyundai also will be the broadcast title sponsor when the race airs on NBCSN.



Hyundai’s N Brand is a perfect match for the IMSA series and Laguna Seca’s 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course that includes the famous Corkscrew turn. Hyundai sees this partnership as a great opportunity to showcase the high-performance N Brand to fans of sports car racing and automotive enthusiasts.



“Seeing Hyundai and their N performance brand combine with one of my all-time favorite venues is fantastic news,” said Bryan Herta, co-owner of Bryan Herta Autosport.



Hyundai will be mounting an all-out assault to win the 2020 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca race and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge championship with three Veloster N TCR cars and six drivers. Mark Wilkins and Michael Lewis who co-drove the #98 Veloster N TCR to the 2019 IMPC Drivers championship will be split up for 2020. Michael Lewis will remain in the #98, now with Mason Filippi and Mark Wilkins will co-drive with Harry Gottsacker in the #21. The new third entry, the #33 Veloster N TCR, will be driven by open wheel standouts Gabby Chaves and Ryan Norman.



“Hyundai is proving to be a terrific partner in the rebranded Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, and their on-track presence continues to impress us,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “We look forward to working with their skilled team on the Hyundai N Brand experience to provide even more exciting engagement opportunities for guests and fans who join us for the Labor Day race weekend.”



IMSA President John Doonan, added that IMSA is pleased that Hyundai has become the title sponsor of its annual visit to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Hyundai is a valued partner of ours and they have shown great success on the track in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in a short period of time. The combination of their planned activations and the scenic, iconic circuit in the hills of Monterey will make this an unforgettable weekend for everyone involved,” said Doonan.



In addition to the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race featuring the Hyundai Veloster N TCR race cars, the other series that will race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca include:

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

IMSA Prototype Challenge

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA



Tickets are on sale now for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. A Weekend General Admission ticket is available for $75. Paddock access is free to get up close to the cars and drivers. Children 15 and under always receive free general admission at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca when accompanied by a ticketed adult.



Visit WeatherTechRaceway.com or call 831-242-8200 to purchase tickets or for more information. Follow the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.