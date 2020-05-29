Kingsport Speedway releases return to racing guidelines & recommendations ahead of season opener

Kingsport Speedway’s season opener has had to wait over two months after the COVID-19 pandemic brought racing to a halt.

The first race of the 2020 season at “The Concrete Jungle” is now set for tomorrow night, March 29. Grandstand gates are scheduled to open at 4:00 PM with racing at 8:00 PM.

Ahead of the 2020 season opener, Kingsport Speedway released its Return to Racing Guidelines & Recommendations today. The guidelines and recommendations are meant to help do the speedway’s part in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our teams, fans and staff,” said Karen Tunnell, general manager of Kingsport Speedway. “The guidelines and recommendations we released today are us doing our part to keep the community safe as we return to racing.”

Kingsport Speedway’s guidelines and recommendations are largely based on the guidelines from the CDC and can be found on the track’s website and social media sites.

Adult grandstand admission for Friday will be $12, with kids 12-and-under admitted FREE. Adult tier-parking admission $12 per person (plus a $12 vehicle parking spot fee), with kids 12-and-under admitted free.

