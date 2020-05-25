Alsco 300 News & Notes

Brad Keselowski kicked off four consecutive days of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway by driving his patriotic schemed Team Penske machine straight to Victory Lane for his first career Coca-Cola 600 win on Sunday.

The win capped an action-packed night that saw the biggest names in NASCAR – Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. among them – battling for the coveted Bruton Smith Trophy and provided a glimpse at the on-track spectacle in store for the next three days.

In tonight’s Alsco 300, up-and-comers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series will battle Cup Series wheelman Kyle Busch under the lights. The winningest driver in the history of Charlotte Motor Speedway, Busch has a record five Alsco 300 trophies in his collection.

With temperatures forecast in the low 70s as the green flag is scheduled to fall, conditions will be right for fast, white-knuckled racing.

Tuesday’s slate features the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ best in a bump-banging battle for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 trophy, building up to an encore performance for the Cup Series regulars at the Alsco 500 on Wednesday.

All three races will be broadcast on FS1.

CMS PR