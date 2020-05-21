2020 INDYCAR Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway Canceled

Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) INDYCAR race weekend has officially been canceled as part of the revised NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule. INDYCAR and Richmond have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a revised NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community. The INDYCAR race weekend originally scheduled for June 26-27 has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticketholders for the Richmond NTT INDYCAR SERIES race may elect to receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, fan hospitality, and FanGrounds passes. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for an event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability. For additional details or other options, fans can visit richmondraceway.com/indycar.

Richmond Raceway PR